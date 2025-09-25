Take That have confirmed a second night at St Mary’s Stadium, on Saturday 30th May 2026, as part of the highly anticipated return of The Circus Live.

First staged in 2009, The Circus Live became one of the most iconic tours in UK music history, with over a million fans experiencing its groundbreaking production. Now, in 2026, Take That are bringing the show back for a whole new chapter—celebrating their legacy with an unforgettable live spectacle.

Joining them for both nights will be special guests The Script and Belinda Carlisle.

Tickets for both the Friday and Saturday go on sale tomorrow (Friday 26th September) at 9:30am through Ticketmaster, See Tickets, and Gigs and Tours. Hospitality packages are available via Southampton Football Club, offering premium lounges and private boxes with exclusive food and drink offerings.

Two nights, one legendary show—Southampton is set for a weekend to remember.

Register your Interest here to be the first to hear about tickets.

Register Your Interest