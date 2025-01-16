Tactical Watch: Saints must utilise confident forwards

Tactics writer Sam Tighe picks out the key statistics and highlights exactly where Southampton's Premier League trip to Manchester United may be won or lost…

What can Southampton expect from Manchester United on Thursday?

Plenty has changed since Southampton last took on Manchester United: they have a new manager, a new formation and, thanks to a couple of excellent, gritty results early this year, a new outlook on the season.

Ruben Amorim was appointed as manager in November and suffered a slow start, thanks in part to installing his 3-4-3 formation without compromise, placing square pegs in round holes initially to weed out who could play where.

Nothing highlights the scale of change undergone at Manchester United recently more than the fact the player who started up front in Amorim’s first game, Marcus Rashford, now hasn’t played for over a month.

Results have been tough to come by, with more losses (6) than wins (5) clocked and plenty of flaws leaping to the fore, but very steadily, partnerships and standards are being established in this Red Devils XI.

Can you elaborate on the system Amorim has installed?

Amorim’s 3-4-3 is practically patented; he rarely strayed from it during his time at Sporting, and he has barely adjusted it at all for Manchester United’s squad. The message has been simple: you adapt to me, not the other way around.

Some have thrived in the new regime, like Manuel Ugarte, whose partnership with Kobbie Mainoo looks good, and Amad Diallo, who has settled into one of the attacking midfield roles and hit top form. The wing-backs fly forward, the striker hustles and presses up front, the two supporting attackers are tasked with creating and sharing the goalscoring load.

The XI largely picks itself, as a glut of players have risen to the challenge and become indispensable. That’s helped develop chemistry and cohesion in a team that changed constantly across 2024.

Where can Southampton find success?

This represents a different type of challenge for the Red Devils, as while they have set themselves a standard to hit lately, a game against Southampton asks much more of you in terms of settled possession that games against Liverpool and Arsenal do, where they battled against the ball and counter-attacked frequently. The questions posed are completely different.

Diogo Dalot’s suspension also creates a real dilemma. The Portuguese has been filling in at left-wing-back due to an absence of other options, but he can’t play following his red card at the weekend. Will United press the still rusty Tyrell Malacia into action, or perhaps even use Antony there? Whatever the solution, it’s an area of the pitch Saints simply must test, in the hope it provides joy.

Confidence should be flowing a little more at Southampton following the comprehensive win over Swansea in the FA Cup, and there’s no doubt the speed of Kamaldeen Sulemana and dribbling ability of Tyler Dibling can get between United’s lines and threaten them over the top.

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Martínez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Malacia; Amad, Fernandes; Højlund.