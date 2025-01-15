Jurić hopeful of Downes return

Ivan Jurić is hopeful he will have Flynn Downes available for Southampton’s trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Thursday night.

The midfield enforcer has not played since he was forced off in the second half of the Boxing Day defeat to former club West Ham.

But manager Jurić revealed Downes has returned to training and could be in line for a return to action.

“Flynn Downes did his first training yesterday,” he said. “He is ok. We will see if he can play from the beginning or later, but it is ok.”

When asked if there were any other fitness concerns ahead of the game, Jurić replied: “No, I think everybody is fit, everybody is ok.”