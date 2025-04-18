Tactical Watch: Recalled Ward-Prowse maintains set-piece threat

Tactics writer Sam Tighe picks out the key statistics and highlights exactly where Southampton's Premier League trip to the London Stadium may be won or lost…

Despite big summer spending and ambition, West Ham sit 17th in the Premier League. What went wrong?

It’s never easy to change the overall tactical style of a club. West Ham have become the latest example in a long line of cautionary tales for that.

David Moyes had crafted a typically physical, imposing squad built to play direct football; it served him and the fans well, delivering a Europa League trophy and some memorable nights on the continent.

Julen Lopetegui was appointed in the summer, given a series of more technical players, and asked to switch the style to a more possession-based variant. He failed. Graham Potter then took the reins in January and has been asked to do the same, but no matter how hard he works, it will take until next season to see the potential fruits of it.

All of this has left the Hammers languishing towards the bottom of the table, which flies in the face of pre-season optimism of a top-eight finish.

What’s their tactical identity right now?

It’s a compromised mix of three styles: Moyes’ DNA is still in there, Lopetegui’s attempts to make them more expansive in possession is present, while Potter’s tried to build on the Spaniard’s work while shoring things back up in defence.

They remain, first and foremost, a tall, strong team who excel in physical midfield battles and set-piece situations. Tomáš Souček is one of the best in the sport at winning duels and headers, while ex-Saint James Ward-Prowse continues to whip them in with a familiar venom.

Since Ward-Prowse was restored to the starting XI full-time, in late February, his corners have probably been the Irons’ best route to goal.

While everyone at West Ham would probably like to see a little more of Potter’s patented possession play coming through, it’s clear he’s felt the need to shore up defensively first. In that sense, he’s had some success, as the team are conceding considerably fewer goals (1.25 per game) under him than they were under Lopetegui (1.95 per game).

Which individuals must Saints be wary of?

Lucas Paquetá was the star of the show at Anfield last weekend, twisting and turning his way past the Reds’ midfield. His movement was so unpredictable the referee even tackled him at one point.

Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen are huge threats running in behind the defensive line; they’re so fast, so alert and need no invitation to get a shot away. They always offer themselves as an outlet too, able to protect the ball and lay it off under pressure if needed.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a fantastic first season in claret and blue, roaring up and down either flank, making by far the most combined tackles and interceptions (118) in the squad (Paquetá is next with 75) and showcasing an attacking flair not often seen at Old Trafford.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aréola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles; Souček, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paquetá, Kudus; Füllkrug.