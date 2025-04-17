Flynn Downes is available to face West Ham on Saturday having served a two-match suspension for accruing 10 yellow cards.

The midfielder missed the defeats to Tottenham and Aston Villa, but is now in line to come up against his former employers this weekend.

Elsewhere, striker Paul Onuachu will need to have his ongoing ankle injury assessed after coming off at half-time last weekend.

On Downes, interim manager Simon Rusk said: "Flynn brings a really, really great energy to the group and is a great professional to work with.

"Frustrating not to have been able to draw upon him last week but to have him back this week is a real positive for us."

Offering an update on Onuachu, he added: "He's back in and around it the last day or two, so it might be a bit 50-50 at this point, so it's one to assess tomorrow and give us a bit more time to see where he's at. We're hopeful but it's not conclusive."

Rusk also spoke about the return of Ross Stewart who has featured off the bench in the last two matches, with the striker's fitness improving.

"When you’re a player that's had a stop-start season it can be really difficult, so we're all delighted he's getting a consistent period of training and playing and building minutes up off the bench and hopefully long may it continue.

"We want to get him to a point where he's pushing to start, that has to be the aim for him and certainly is the aim for us."