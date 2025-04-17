Published:
Additional tickets for Arsenal now available to Season Ticket holders
Arsenal visit St Mary's on Sunday 25th May at 4pm, and Season Ticket holders can now purchase two additional tickets.
Season Ticket holder's window to purchase up to two additional tickets for our Premier League clash against Arsenal is now open.
This exclusive window will end when the general sale for this fixture opens on Tuesday 22nd April, 9.30am. Book yours today to guarantee a seat for your friends and family.
Buy Tickets