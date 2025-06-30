Surman promoted to Under-18s head coach

We are pleased to announce Andrew Surman has been promoted to head coach of the club’s Under-18s team.

Surman joined as assistant coach to the side in 2024 and played an important role last season as Saints’ youngsters finished an impressive second in the Under-18 Premier League south table, with Surman overseeing the conclusion to the campaign as interim head coach after Calum McFarlane moved up to the Under-21s.

Surman, a Saints Academy graduate himself, will now be supported by new Under-18s assistant coach Callum Martin, who has joined the club this summer.

Martin, who is the twin brother of Men’s First Team Coach Carl Martin, is a former coach at international youth level with England, as well as having held coaching positions at Fulham and Watford, while most recently working as Individual Development Coach & Player Pathway Manager at Cambridge United.

We welcome Callum to the club and are excited for the future of the Under-18s under the guidance of Andrew Surman and him.