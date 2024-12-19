Published:
Supporter Services contact changes

The way you can contact Supporter Services is changing.

Please note that from 1st January 2025 our Supporter Services inbox process is changing and the current email address will no longer be monitored.

You can already contact us with any general fan enquiries at our new email address: [email protected]

Alternatively, supporters can find answers to a wide range of questions about the club by visiting our Help Centre here: https://www.southamptonfc.com/en/help-centre

Any ticketing, membership or Season Ticket enquiries can still be directed towards our Ticket Office staff by either phoning them on 02381 780 780 or by emailing at [email protected]

