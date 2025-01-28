Super Bowl LIX Screening at The Dell

This Super Bowl Sunday, The Dell is the only place to be.

Watch the full re-match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philidelphia Eagles, including the half-time show, live from New Orleans straight to The Dell’s screens.

We’re kicking things off at 8:00 PM with live music, a themed food menu, and support from Jack Daniels to bring you an epic night of football and food. Our themed food menu will be served up until kickoff, with a menu packed full of American classics. Think Honey Jack brisket glizzies, buttermilk wings, BBQ ribs, brisket loaded fries, and more. Once the game starts, we’ll simplify the options to keep the focus on the action.

We have a selection of premium drinks served all night long, including a selection of beers on tap and premium spirits. Plus, we will be running a raffle with exclusive prizes up for grabs at the end of the night.

Doors open at 8:00 PM, so get your friends together, arrive early, and settle in for Super Bowl night at The Dell.

Book a table to secure your space today.

