Will Still felt a draw was a fair result after watching his Southampton side bounce back from an early setback to leave Ipswich with a point.

Saints trailed from the fourth minute after a series of errors led to the hosts taking the lead, but Still was impressed with the way Saints responded, drawing level with a well-worked equaliser finished by the head of Jay Robinson, as the 18-year-old scored his first senior goal.

Sammie Szmodics rattled the post at the start of the second period before Robinson threatened to double his tally, while Conor Chaplin sent a close-range header over the bar in stoppage time, as Saints dug in for a well-earned share of the spoils.

“I think we’ve got to respect the point. If you can’t win that sort of game, it’s good to not lose it,” Still reflected.

“The first-half performance was really encouraging – we showed glimpses of who we want to be and how we want to play.

“The goal that we’ve conceded is really frustrating because I think the only big chances they had were from our mistakes, so we need to eradicate them from our game and stop doing them.

“But again, we’ve reacted well from going behind. The lads have just said in the dressing room that if we played that game three or four months ago we probably would’ve crumbled and lost it 3-0.

“We’ve got back into it with a great, great goal – really impressed by the way we scored that.

“They’re a big team. We ran out of steam a bit in the second half, but that’s to be expected when you come away to big clubs and tough grounds, so we’ll take the point and move on. We’re still unbeaten, and that’s a positive.

“I thought we showed good resilience at times because there was a bit of pressure at the end, but I think it was a pretty fair result in the end.”