Ryan Fraser spoke on what he described as "as a really good point" in the context of the Championship season following Southampton's 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town.

In front of a boisterous crowd at Portman Road the hosts took full advantage, Taylor Harwood-Bellis inadvertently converting into his own net to give Ipswich an early lead.

But Will Still's Saints responded well, grabbing a deserved equaliser through Jay Robinson's first goal in senior football. Set-up with some nice work by Fraser.

"I think when we come to the end of the season, we can look back at it as a really good point," he said. "You come to these places, obviously they were in the Premier League with us last season, and any point away against these big teams is huge. We're still unbeaten, but obviously we want to win.

"The first half was really good after the disappointment of conceding the goal, which we need to cut out with the silly mistakes. The second half we didn't really get going but at the same time we defended our box really well. So sometimes when you come here you can't have it all your way. Difficult conditions, the crowd with their first home game [were] bang at it. So I think we take the positives from the game and we'll go on to next week and try to win again.

"We're obviously new in terms of what we've been doing and what the manager's trying to ingrain in us, but he's been top. Top with everyone. It's about forgetting about last season and making our own bit of history again. Whatever that entails, we'll get behind him and stick together as a team.

"I'm enjoying [the season so far], don't want to get too ahead of myself because of the disappointment of last season on a personal level as well. I'm glad the manager has trust in me, I think I played about nine positions the last two games! Wherever I'm needed I'll play and I'll try and play my best for the team."