Southampton kept their unbeaten start to the season going, as Jay Robinson scored his first senior goal to earn the team a 1-1 draw away at Ipswich Town.

The 18-year-old headed Saints level shortly before the half-hour mark at Portman Road, after the hosts had taken the lead in the early stages through a Taylor Harwood-Bellis own goal.

It was a well-fought contest between the two sides, who were both in the Premier League last season and have sights set on a quick return to the top flight, with the draw meaning Saints built nicely on the 2-1 victory over Wrexham on the opening day.

Still made two changes from the team that started in that game last weekend, as Harwood-Bellis and Mateus Fernandes came into the line-up in place of Ronnie Edwards and Yuki Sugawara, who were both named on the bench.

Mateus Fernandes was one of two changes from Wrexham (Photo: Matt Watson)

Among the substitutes was also Tyler Dibling, who featured in the matchday squad for the first time in the campaign, while Ross Stewart and Damion Downs missed out through illness.

It was a dreadful start to the game for Saints, who fell behind within four minutes, as the home side pounced on some sloppy play at the back.

A pass from Welington back towards Joshua Quarshie ran past the defender, who didn’t notice George Hirst racing in behind him, allowing the Ipswich forward to get free in the right side of the area. As he neared the byline, he looked to cut it back to teammate Jack Clarke six yards out, with the ball bouncing off one or two players before hitting the unfortunate Harwood-Bellis, who could do nothing but send it spinning into the net.

Saints did settle from there, though, and got a grip of the game quickly afterwards, albeit without initially creating any clear-cut chances to wipe the deficit out.

However, that all changed on the 29th minute, when they did find the equaliser.

Jay Robinson heads Saints level with his first senior goal (Photo: Matt Watson)

It started with a swift breakaway that Ipswich initially managed to snuff out, but Saints retained possession and Fernandes slipped a pass to Fraser on the right, with his cross picking out the run of Robinson, who sent a firm, downwards header from six yards out past Ipswich keeper Alex Palmer for his first senior goal.

The hosts responded with a bit of pressure of their own, and they had a big chance to retake the lead when Hirst burst into the area on 39 minutes, but his low shot across goal was well saved by Gavin Bazunu, who got his right foot to the ball, diverting it to safety.

It was a stop that meant the scores stayed level as the half-time whistle blew, with neither manager making any changes in personnel at the break.

Gavin Bazunu made a big save late in the first half (Photo: Matt Watson)

Just as they had in the first, Ipswich had a chance to make a fast start to the second period, creating a pair of big opportunities within the opening two minutes.

The first came via a free-kick from the left, with Leif Davis’s cross being headed just over by Jack Taylor, before Sam Szmodics moments later broke into the left side of the area and slammed a low shot across goal that beat Bazunu but hit the inside of the far post and bounced straight back into the hands of the Saints keeper.

Ipswich kept the pressure on and had another chance, this time in the 50th minute, when Jaden Philogene acrobatically volleyed over after a cross from the right had deflected off Jack Stephens and looped to him at the back post.

Saints’ first chance of the half came two minutes later, when they were awarded a free-kick 25 yards out, well left of centre, but the effort from Fernandes went a couple of yards over.

Still made his first change shortly after, sending on Ryan Manning in place of Welington, who was on a yellow card after an earlier foul on Clarke, and he made a further two switches on 69 minutes, with Cameron Archer and Kurt Matsuki replacing Fernandes and Robinson, who moments earlier had drawn a good save from Palmer at his near post.

It was mostly Ipswich on the front foot by this stage and Saints were having to survive some nervy moments.

They made it into the final ten minutes unscathed, though, and Still then sent Dibling and Sugawara on for the closing stages, with Adam Armstrong and Fraser making way.

Ipswich continued to push, and Saints were indebted to a brilliant block from Stephens in the closing stages to keep a Jens Cajuste shot from reaching goal, while Conor Chaplin fired wide from a decent position.

Chaplin then went even closer in the second of five added minutes, heading over from a yard or two out after the ball had looped back towards him from a free-kick.

It was tense, but Still's side did enough to hold on and pick up what felt like a very good point.

Ipswich Town: Palmer, Johnson (Young 86), O’Shea (captain), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa (Humphreys 86), Taylor (Cajuste 71), Clarke (Ogbene 71), Szmodics, Philogene (Chaplin 71), Hirst.

Unused substitutes: Walton, Woolfenden, Kipré, Ayinde.

Goals: Harwood-Bellis og (4’).

Booked: Taylor, Matusiwa.

Southampton: Bazunu, Fraser (Sugawara 83), Harwood-Bellis, Stephens (captain), Quarshie, Welington (Manning 56), Charles, Downes, Fernandes (Archer 69), Robinson (Matsuki 69), Armstrong (Dibling 83).

Unused substitutes: McCarthy, Wood, Edwards, Brereton Díaz.

Goals: Robinson (29’).

Booked: Welington, Charles.

Referee: Robert Madley.

Attendance: 29,128.