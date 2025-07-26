Will Still believes Southampton’s first pre-season defeat showcased where his team still need to improve ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign.

Saints were beaten 2-1 by La Liga side Espanyol in a game that was goalless for the first 70 minutes.

Skipper Javi Puado struck a quick-fire double for the hosts, but things ended on a high note for Saints with a stunning late goal from debutant Damion Downs, who played the last half an hour in Barcelona.

“My reflections were that showed exactly where we still need to improve, where we probably still need to strengthen as well,” Still said.

“There are positives: Damion came on and got his first goal, the first bunch of players have got 90 minutes in their legs, which is what we wanted, and we’ve finished off a big week of work and intensity to get where we want to get to.

“We don’t have to be ready right now, and we knew we weren’t going to be. I think it just shows where and what we still need to do.”

Still, who labelled the penalty decision for Puado’s second goal “ridiculous”, spoke of Downs’s impressive impact after the striker raced in behind the Espanyol defence and dispatched Jay Robinson’s pass in stoppage time.

“It’s a great finish, a great move, but we could only play him for 15, 20 minutes, so that’s what we did,” the manager added.

“We pushed him a bit further, but we know he’s got quality – that’s why he’s here – and we want to surround that with a bit more quality and a bit more personality there, and I think that’s what showed today.

“All defeats are annoying, especially in the manner of the second goal, but it’s not important right now.

“The main objective is to be ready when we need to be ready, and to keep working on the things we need to work on, because as a whole the week has been really positive.”

