Damion Downs marked his Southampton debut with a goal, but it was not enough to prevent a first defeat of pre-season for Saints at the hands of RCD Espanyol in Barcelona.

Chances were few and far between for the most part, albeit Adam Armstrong did force a first-half save from goalkeeper Marko Dimitrović, but the introduction of Javi Puado on the hour swung the game in favour of the hosts.

Espanyol’s newly-appointed captain and star player made the breakthrough 10 minutes later, and converted a penalty soon after to take the game away from Saints.

Will Still introduced Downs for his debut whilst the game was still goalless, and the USA international made an impression in stoppage time with a brilliant finish from Jay Robinson’s slide-rule pass.

USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who previously managed both clubs, was in attendance

Saints started the game well, with Ben Brereton Díaz forcing a last-ditch block from defender Miguel Rubio.

But the La Liga side, who finished 14th last season, began to find their rhythm as Jofre Carreras crossed from the byline to the near post where Leo Salazar was unable to make a clean connection.

Pere Milla glanced a header wide and curled one off target before Aaron Ramsdale was forced into the first save of the game in the 25th minute, parrying another left-footed curler to safety, this time from Edu Exposito.

Saints had an opportunity to test Dimitrović when Ryan Fraser dragged a shot wide from 20 yards, before Brereton Díaz seized on a loose pass and Fraser found Adam Armstrong, who did force Dimitrović into a stooping save, low to his right.

A nice move at the end of the half saw Welington pick out Mateus Fernandes in a pocket of space, whose pass through the middle released Cameron Archer, but the striker’s first touch just forced him wide and his ensuing shot sailed harmlessly over.

Adam Armstrong came closest to scoring for Saints in the first half

Will Still made two changes at the interval, replacing Joshua Quarshie and Brereton Díaz with James Bree and Jay Robinson, prompting Ronnie Edwards to shuffle inside from right-back to centre-back.

Bree might have been in trouble within five minutes of his arrival when Carreras tiptoed into the box, half-rounded Ramsdale and set up José Salinas for a likely tap in, but the Saints substitute did enough to put him off, albeit did leave the Catalans demanding a penalty having grabbed the attacker as he was poised to shoot.

Still’s side threatened from a Fernandes set-piece that inadvertently deflected into the path of Armstrong, who brought down an awkward ball beautifully and delivered a peach of a cross, but Robinson could not direct his header inside the far post.

Espanyol made their first changes just shy of the hour mark shortly before Still introduced Downs for his Saints debut as one of four further alterations.

Damion Downs opened his Saints account in some style

Ramsdale made his first save of the second half, low to his right to keep out Puado, who would prove to be Espanyol’s match-winner.

The Spain international made the breakthrough 20 minutes from time with a solo effort that benefited from a ricochet off Jack Stephens and a bout of indecision between the skipper and Ryan Manning that allowed Puado to pounce, calmly beating Ramsdale with a side-foot finish.

Espanyol’s main man doubled his tally seven minutes later after Stephens held on to Kike in the box, albeit contact appeared minimal, allowing Puado to confidently roll home the spot-kick straight down the middle as Ramsdale dived to his right.

Robinson added another eye-catching cameo to his pre-season resumé, crossing for Fraser to volley over before his incisive pass released Downs in behind the defence, who hit an unstoppable shot into the far corner to sign off his first appearance on a very promising note.

RCD Espanyol: Dimitrović, Pablo Ramon (El Hilali 59), Rubio (Calero 59), Hinojo (Cabrera 59), Salinas (Roca 68), Bauza (Terrats 59), Edu Exposito (c) (Pol Lozano 68), Jofre, Leo Salazar (Puado 59), Pere Milla (Kike 68), Roberto (Romero 68).

Subs not used: Angel, Pol Tristan, Hugo Perez, Marcos.

Goals: Puado (70’, 77’ pen).

Saints: Ramsdale, Edwards (Wood 63), Stephens (c), Quarshie (Bree 45), Welington (Manning 63), Charles, Fernandes (Sesay 63), Armstrong (Stewart 73), Fraser, Brereton Díaz (Robinson 45), Archer (Downs 63).

Subs not used: Bazunu, Kayi Sanda, Sugawara, Smallbone, Aribo.

Goal: Downs (90+2’).