Will Still gave an insight into the health and fitness of his squad ahead of Sunday's south coast derby against Portsmouth at St Mary's Stadium.

Since the last outing at Watford at the end of August, Saints have added four new signings to their squad as the deadline came and went.

Add to that the international break and a selection of players going across the globe to represent their countries and it's been a period of adaptation for Still and his side.

But as far as injuries are concerned, there is little to report: "The health is all good, only Welington whose ankle problem is not quite right.

"Damion [Downs] is not back yet, hopefully he'll be back tomorrow which leaves us with not long before the game. The other returnees have been drip-fed back into the team, most were there today. But yeah, mostly we’re looking good.

Looking at the squad in general, Still added: "It’s a good squad, it’s a big one, but a good one. [We've had] a good injection of quality, but with good people signing also. We’re at a big club, so there’s always competition for places.

"There’s a lot of quality and good players which is what we wanted. I think it should help us look upwards and look forwards. We have to be demanding. We can use that to get better individually and get better collectively."