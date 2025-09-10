Important information ahead of Sunday's south coast derby

This Sunday, St Mary’s will be alive with passion as we take on Portsmouth in the long-awaited South Coast derby. It’s a fixture that means everything to our club and our city.

We want St Mary's rocking from first whistle to last. Sing loud and stand proud, but please remember, we want the passion without the problems.

Discrimination of any kind has no place in football or our community. Respect each other and make sure the focus stays on the football.

For everyone's safety, please note:

Pyrotechnics, flares and smoke bombs are strictly prohibited. Using these items puts others at serious risk: Burn injuries to fellow fans, especially children and elderly supporters Smoke inhalation that can trigger asthma or respiratory attacks Any match delays caused by pyrotechnics could result in sanctions against our club, such as fines



Anyone found with pyrotechnics will be refused entry and may face legal consequences.

Pitch invasions will also not be tolerated. Entering the field will lead to a stadium ban and could result in a court-issued football banning order. Anyone invading the pitch will also result in sanctions against our club such as fines.

We all want an unforgettable matchday, so be loud, be proud, be respectful and together. Let's make this a derby to remember for all the right reasons.