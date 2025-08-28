Published:
Still confirms long-term Welington injury

Southampton manager Will Still confirmed full-back Welington will be out for "a couple of months" after sustaining an injury against Stoke City last time out in the Championship.

The Brazilian was withdrawn on 21 minutes of the clash with the Potters at St Mary's Stadium, picking up an ankle injury that the manager described as "not good."

"Wely’s not great. he’ll be out for a couple of months. His ankle’s not great. If there’s an opportunity to [sign cover] I’m sure we will, but that goes for every position. Our squad is big enough and good enough to sort things out."

Speaking on additions, Still lauded the impact of newest signing Mads Roerslev, who completed his first 90 minutes for the club on Tuesday night.

"I think he's very calm," said the manager, "he's got that know-how and experience of the Championship. I think it was quite obvious as to what he'll bring us. He has his energy, that quality of ball into the box. You can see he's been working on his set pieces quite a lot with Thomas Frank. Really impressed with him so far. We've got ourselves a very good player."

Elsewhere there were updates on a couple of longer term absentees alongside the fitness of Adam Armstrong which kept him out of the Carabao Cup victory at Norwich.

"Will [Smallbone] is out, [James] Breezy is still out. Arma is a question mark, not sure if he’ll make Saturday or not. But other than that everyone’s good, ready to go."

