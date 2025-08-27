Saints have been drawn away to Liverpool in round three of the Carabao Cup.

Will Still's side will travel to the reigning Premier League champions having cruised past Championship rivals Norwich in the second round, with the tie at Anfield to be played the week commencing 22nd September.

Ticket information for the clash against the Reds will follow in due course once a date and kick-off time has been confirmed.

