Still choosing from fully-fit squad for Boro test

Will Still says he has a fully-fit squad to choose from ahead of Southampton’s meeting with Sky Bet Championship table toppers Middlesbrough at St Mary’s.

There had been concerns over midfielder Caspar Jander, who was forced off in the second half at Anfield on Tuesday night, but the manager reported no issues at his pre-match press conference.

Still did admit patience will be required with Welington, who has only recently returned to training, and revealed he has some tough decisions to make this weekend.

“We have no [new] injuries, everyone is 100 per cent fit and available,” he said.

“I think we’ll be patient with Welly (Welington), who’s just come back into training, but apart from that everyone is totally fine.

“It just means you’ve got to leave six at home, which isn’t ideal, or the nicest thing to do or to say to people, and also means we’ve got big and important choices to make in the team itself.

“But that’s what we’re paid for, those are the decisions we’ve got to make, so that’s what we’ll do tomorrow.”