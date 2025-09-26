Last chance for Middlesbrough (H) tickets

Saints fans are reminded this is their last chance to secure their seat for Saturday's clash against Middlesbrough with limited tickets available.

Secure your seat for Saturday's clash against Middlesbrough with limited tickets available.

Last remaining ticket prices start from just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Middlesbrough Tickets

What's on?

Before the match, head to St Mary's to enjoy:

Live music from TJ Quinn and Davey Jones' Locker

An interview with ex-Saint Neil Maddison and Glenn Cockerill

A performance from Saints Brass Band

After the match, stick around and: