Last chance for Middlesbrough (H) tickets
Saints fans are reminded this is their last chance to secure their seat for Saturday's clash against Middlesbrough with limited tickets available.
Last remaining ticket prices start from just £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.
What's on?
Before the match, head to St Mary's to enjoy:
Live music from TJ Quinn and Davey Jones' Locker
An interview with ex-Saint Neil Maddison and Glenn Cockerill
A performance from Saints Brass Band
After the match, stick around and:
Join us from full time all evening at The Dell enjoy a range of food from our newly updated menus. Season Ticket holders can benefit from a 10% discount.
All fans are welcome from 5.30pm till 11pm in our Knightwood Lounge. Enjoy our DJ and paid bar with a curated selection of premium drinks including champagne, sparkling wines, expertly-crafted cocktails, and more available. Take advantage of our exclusive buy one cocktail and get your second half price offer.