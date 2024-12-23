Stephens available after ban

New Southampton manager Ivan Jurić has confirmed there are no fresh injuries in the squad ahead of the Boxing Day clash with West Ham at St Mary’s.

Aaron Ramsdale and Kyle Walker-Peters both returned to the side at Fulham, where Saints kept a first away clean sheet of the season on Sunday.

There is a further boost for the new boss with the availability of club captain Jack Stephens, who has now completed a four-match ban and is back in contention to feature against the Hammers.

Adam Armstrong, Adam Lallana and Mateus Fernandes are all one yellow card away from a suspension themselves, but this will reset after the Crystal Palace game on Sunday.

Jurić is set to take his place in the technical area for the first time, having watched from the stands at Craven Cottage.