Interim manager Simon Rusk reflected on a Premier League point to build on after Southampton held Fulham to a goalless draw at Craven Cottage.

With Aaron Ramsdale returning in goal, Saints stood firm to repel an in-form Fulham and become the only side to stop them scoring at home so far this season.

The 0-0 draw was just the second shutout against Marco Silva's side since the opening day in the Premier League, as a solid Saints side pushed for a late winner as well.

"Credit to the group, I thought they were defensively really solid today, hard to break down, and the work rate and commitment and their team spirit I thought was top drawer today," Rusk reflected after overseeing the final game of his tenure.

"Hopefully that could be a really positive catalyst for them moving forwards. We're the first team to get a clean sheet here in the Premier League, so I think that's excellent.

"Again, that can be a great thing for the players, you know, building their confidence and their identity moving forward.

"I think for us to firstly take a point away from home in the Premier League is always excellent, and we were pushing at the end with a few set pieces and asked a few questions; I think that's excellent and the lads can hold on to that."

Saints could thank the returning Ramsdale for one crucial save in particular in the second half, as a point blank stop to deny Harry Wilson proved to be pivotal in holding on to a clean sheet.

"I thought he's brought back a brilliant energy to the group, he's capable of stepping up in those massive moments and what a save it was," Rusk assessed.

"I'm delighted for him because I know he'd been frustrated the last few weeks not being able to support by being on the pitch.

"It's great for everyone at the club that he's back in and around it and hopefully there's good times to come.

"That solidity is something that every team needs and if you're delivering clean sheets or close to it every week, and we can create a little bit more of a footprint in terms of attacking the goal, which the players have shown this year they can be capable of, then hopefully that can be the right balance."