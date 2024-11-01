Published:
Events

Start your weekend right: Brighton vs Saints screening

Written by
SFC Media
CM_northam_fan_zone_away_screening_089_eksw9n

Looking for a way to kick-start your weekend? Come and watch Brighton vs Southampton on Friday 29th November 2024 in our Northam Fan Zone for an exclusive away screening of the match.

With a large screen and on-site bar, there is no better way to spend your Friday night!

Doors open at 6:00pm, with KO at 8pm, giving you enough time to come and enjoy some pre-match food and drink, secure your seat and get in the football spirit.

For only £6 a ticket, enjoy entry into the Northam Fan Zone and a drink (beer, wine or soft drink).

With limited tickets available, don’t miss your chance to be part of this fantastic evening. Bring your friends, wear your red and white, and cheer on the Saints as they take on Brighton.

Buy your Tickets

Related

SFC_2425_C_E_CC_DIGITAL_v1_SAINTS_LIVE_1536x1076_sbsbtq

West End Stars Present: An Evening of Christmas Crackers at St Mary’s Stadium

Events
2024-25/Matchdays/20241013 Saints Legends vs Russell Martin XI/MW_CharityMatch_129_dqk3yj

Reflecting on Saints Legends vs Russell Martin XI

Events