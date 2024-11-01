Looking for a way to kick-start your weekend? Come and watch Brighton vs Southampton on Friday 29th November 2024 in our Northam Fan Zone for an exclusive away screening of the match.

With a large screen and on-site bar, there is no better way to spend your Friday night!

Doors open at 6:00pm, with KO at 8pm, giving you enough time to come and enjoy some pre-match food and drink, secure your seat and get in the football spirit.

For only £6 a ticket, enjoy entry into the Northam Fan Zone and a drink (beer, wine or soft drink).

With limited tickets available, don’t miss your chance to be part of this fantastic evening. Bring your friends, wear your red and white, and cheer on the Saints as they take on Brighton.

