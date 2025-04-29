Published:
The Dell

Start Half-Term with a Morning to Remember at The Dell Breakfast with Sammy & Mary!

This May half-term, young Saints fans are in for a treat as The Dell breakfast with Sammy & Mary is back!

Taking place on Tuesday 27th May, we invite families to enjoy a delicious breakfast in the heart of St Mary’s Stadium, before heading out for a mini tour of iconic areas like the tunnel, changing rooms, dugout and pitchside. And of course, Sammy and Mary Saint will be there to pose for photos! 

Event Details: 
• Location: The Dell @ St Mary’s Stadium 
• Tickets: £15 per adult | £10 per child 

Choose from two sittings, starting at 8am or 10:30am, with tours taking place at 9:30am or 11:30am.  

Whether you are posing for a photo with Sammy and Mary, stepping into the players’ tunnel or sitting in the dugout, expect a morning full of memories waiting to be made.  

Spaces are limited so book your tickets today and start your half-term with a special Saints experience.  

Book your Tickets 

