Starling Bank Scout School returns for a second year

We're once again working with Starling Bank, Principal Partner of our Women's First Team, to introduce more talent ID scouts to girls’ and women’s football.

Starling Bank Scout School is an initiative to address the shortage of scouting staff across girls' and women’s football. The initiative provides participants with a comprehensive, introductory, development programme consisting of support through the Introduction to Talent Identification Course as well as nine additional development sessions led by our in-house Talent Identification Team.

The initiative was piloted in 2024 and proved to be hugely popular leading us to increase the capacity of the course from 15 to 20 participants.

We're now delighted to announce that the course is returning for a second season, and we're currently accepting applications to introduce another 20 participants to Talent ID.

Participants on the Starling Bank Scout School programme can expect to benefit from first-hand support and mentorship from our in-house Talent ID experts with the aim of equipping them with the skills and confidence needed to go out and spot the next stars of women's football.

Applications need to be submitted by 23:59 GMT on Monday 3rd February 2025. To find out more and apply, visit our Starling Bank Scout School page.

