Sport England funding boost for Senior Saints

Sport England and National Lottery provides funding boost to over 60s sessions keeping older adults in Southampton active and maintaining their independence.

With over 11,000 older adults in the city physically inactive, our Senior Saints projects runs exercise sessions across the city helping to maintain their physical health and independence.

Sport England and the National Lottery has provided Saints Foundation with £15,000 through the Sport England Movement Fund for Senior Saints to be able to increase their engagement with older adults in Southampton.

Paul Hedges, Health Project Manager at Saints Foundation, said: “Sport England’s Movement Fund has provided us with a boost to the work we do with Senior Saints in Southampton. We are grateful that this funding will allow us to grow and develop our offer for the older adults in the city and contribute to keeping Southampton's community's moving.”

With Our Impact 2025 evidenced that for every £1 spent, Senior Saints generates £6.42 of social value for the city. In 2023/24, 474 older adults attended Senior Saints sessions, with 82% achieving at least one positive outcome for themselves.

Sport England joins the National Lottery Community Fund and South Western Railway in supporting Senior Saints.