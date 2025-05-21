Saints legend takes fundraising efforts to the Isle of Wight

Saints Foundation Ambassador Franny Benali is leading a group of fundraisers to the island for his latest trek with Saints Foundation.

Now in its 3rd year, ‘Iron Fran’ and his group of Benali on Tour walkers will be marching on their longest trek yet as they make it over to the Isle of Wight and making it back to St Mary’s Stadium for this weekend’s season finale.

Benali on Tour 2025 has been made possible by Saints Foundation Corporate Patron Paul Castle Associates as event sponsors for the event.

Day 1, Saturday 24th May, will kick off with a breakfast at the Dell pub before the walk from St Mary’s to Red Funnel to cross the Solent. A wave of red Saints Foundation t-shirts will then follow coastal path through Cowes, Newtown, and Yarmouth before ending their first day at the iconic Needles.

Matchday, Sunday 25th May, the team will follow the old railway through Newport before making it back to Cowes in time to catch a ferry back to the mainland in time for a route through town before turning back towards the stadium.

We encourage fans to give our walkers a warm atmosphere as they finish their trek along Marine Parade, through the Family and Kingsland Fan Zones before they get a much-deserved celebratory drink in the Northam Fan Zone around two hours before kick-off.

Just prior to Saints’ season finale against Arsenal, Franny Benali and our walkers will get a chance to soak in the atmosphere pitch side with one final walk for the weekend by the pitch.

You can donate to support the work Saints Foundation do in the community here:

Donate to Benali on Tour