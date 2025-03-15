Spacey-Cale: "Attack the last six games positively"

Southampton FC Women’s Marieanne Spacey-Cale issued a rallying cry to her squad ahead of Sunday's return to action against Birmingham City in the Barclays Women's Championship.

It will be exactly a month between fixtures when Saints step out at St. Andrews @ Knighthead Park on Sunday, as they travel to face league leaders Birmingham.

"It's a long time coming." Spacey-Cale said, "the girls are in a really good place, excited to play again and excited to test ourselves against a team that are top of the table."

Saints' Director of Women's Football will step back into the dugout for the final six games of the season following the departure of Remi Allen in February, and Spacey-Cale added that the period without any action has helped the squad adapt to the managerial change.

"I think the players have adapted well to the change and, you know, unfortunately these things happen in football but I think for us it's about adapting to it.

"It's recognising that we've got six games left for the season and we want to attack them really positively, concentrate on us, what we're really capable of doing and aim to finish the season on a real high."

FINALLY back in action this weekend 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZiCfanxDGA — Southampton FC Women (@SaintsFCWomen) March 13, 2025

After four weeks of no action, Spacey-Cale also shared that a couple of absentees are approaching a return as a welcome boost for the run-in.

"We're getting more back onto the training pitch certainly, Rowey [Rachel Rowe] is back in the squad for this week which will be really positive.

"Meg Collett is getting closer and closer too so after these four weeks, although it's a bind when you're not playing, it's given us a chance to get players back and around it.

"We're excited and all the players will be pushing for the last six games to be back in and around the squad to finish the season off.

"The message for the girls is to go and enjoy yourself and just remember why you play football, what you enjoy about it, play with a smile on your face and play free, play and enjoy it."