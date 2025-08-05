We're proudly continuing our long-standing partnership with Southampton Solent University, reaffirming a shared commitment to education, sport, and community development across the region.

The new three-year agreement continues the close collaboration between our two organisations, with Solent University maintaining its role as our Official University Partner and Official Back of Shirt Partner of our Women's First Team. The University will also continue to support a range of our community initiatives.

In return, we will provide Solent students and those from local further education providers with valuable learning and placement opportunities across various departments of the club. Students benefit from exclusive access to guest lectures by our coaching and medical teams and gain real-world experience through unique placements in areas such as journalism, physiotherapy, and sports management.

Last month, our Men’s First Team utilised Solent’s cutting-edge sports science facilities at the East Park Terrace Campus to conduct medical assessments ahead of our pre-season training. This hands-on use of the University’s resources reflects the deepening ties between our two institutions and the real-world opportunities available to Solent students.

Professor James Knowles, Vice-Chancellor of Southampton Solent University, said: “We are proud to work alongside Southampton FC to enhance the educational journey of our students while supporting opportunities for the wider Southampton community through outreach and engagement.”

Southampton FC’s Chief Revenue Officer, Greg Baker commented: "Our partnership with Southampton Solent University is one of our longest standing, thanks to our shared ambitions to make a positive local impact, foster talent, and attract a diverse global audience.

"We're extremely grateful to have the support of such an influential organisation within our local community and we look forward to enjoying continued success."

Our partnership, which has thrived for over a decade, has enabled Solent students to gain insight and experience across all levels of the club, from the Academy to the First Team. The collaboration extends beyond placements, with our medical professionals regularly visiting Solent to deliver lectures and practical workshops. Over the last academic year, Luke Thomas, First Team Physiotherapist, led a session on PARS fractures and lower limb rehab, while Sports Therapist, Jack Curson presented on careers in professional sports therapy.

Solent’s creative students have also benefited from behind-the-scenes access at St Mary’s Stadium. TV Production students shadowed the stadium’s public address operations, and Sports Journalism students participated in guided tours and Q&A sessions with the club’s media team, including a former Solent graduate.

Community outreach remains a key part of our partnership. Since March, Saints Foundation's Senior Saints initiative has made use of Solent’s Test Park facilities, while local schools and colleges have been welcomed to the stadium for tours and engagement activities designed to inspire the next generation.

Our renewed partnership reflects Solent University’s ongoing commitment to its Civic Charter, launched earlier this year, and highlights the continued synergy between two of Southampton’s most recognisable institutions.