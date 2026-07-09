Southampton Football Club is proud to unveil its new home kit for the 2026/27 season, with P&O Cruises now front-of-shirt partner for both Southampton FC Men’s and Women’s teams.

The new kit is inspired by the city that has shaped generations of Saints supporters, players and communities, reflected in an extended partnership with P&O Cruises built on a shared connection to Southampton.

As the first chapter in this season’s “Southampton Made” campaign, the new home shirt celebrates Southampton’s rich heritage and the enduring connection between club, city and supporters. Inspired by the places, people and stories that have helped define Southampton, all three of this season’s kits will act as a tribute to the city the club is proud to call home.

This season’s home kit proudly reflects that identity with the famous red and white stripes taking cues from the shipping containers that occupy the city’s famous docks.

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer of Southampton Football Club said: “Southampton is more than where we play football – it’s who we are. This season’s home kit is inspired by the city that has shaped our club for generations and celebrates the shared sense of belonging that connects everyone who supports Southampton Football Club. Wherever our supporters wear this shirt, they carry a piece of Southampton with them.”

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow added: "We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Southampton Football Club and, for the first time, to be front-of-shirt partner for both the Men’s and Women’s teams. As two organisations that call Southampton home, we share a deep pride in representing this city and the communities that make it so special. We are delighted to see our partnership continue to grow and look forward to supporting both teams throughout the 2026/27 season as they wear the new kit with pride."

Supporters will be able to purchase the new home kit immediately in Men’s, Women’s and Juniors retail sizing.

In a significant step forward for Southampton FC Women, the women’s team will wear a bespoke playing kit during the 2026/27 season. Designed specifically for the Women’s team, the home kit will be revealed and made available to supporters later this summer, allowing fans of the Women’s team to wear the exact same shirt as the players on matchdays.

The ‘Southampton Made’ campaign was conceptualised and produced by TURF, the creative design studio based at St Mary’s, with photography from club photographer Matt Watson. We are also grateful to Solent Stevedores for allowing us to shoot at the Port of Southampton.

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