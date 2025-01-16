Southampton FC Partners with Network International School

Southampton Football Club is delighted to welcome Network International School (NIS) to its portfolio of International Academy Partners, extending the club’s international school network.

The partnership will see Southampton working with NIS over the next three years to support the schools’ football development programmes, as well as boost their educational objectives on and off the pitch.

NIS Principal, Stephen Buckland said: “Driven by our mission to provide the best opportunities for our children, this collaboration is underpinned by our dedication to excellence in education and further expands the exceptional opportunities we offer our students. With the world-renowned Southampton FC Academy by our side, we are building on our shared vision of nurturing talent through purpose and passion.”

SFC Staff commented: “We’ve had some great successes working with other International Schools in our partner network, and we are really looking forward to engaging and working with Stephen and his team. They have high aspirations for their players & staff, and are equally as committed to provide the best footballing education and experiences possible. We have a large range of programmes, for both on & off the field support, that we know will work really well at NIS. We’re looking forward to providing the frameworks and insights from our famous academy history, to their players & coaches.”

The partnership will see a range of exciting remote opportunities for the NIS staff, coaches and players to engage with Southampton FC’s Coach and Player Development Programme. Areas of focus include access to the SFC Curriculum, the online resource library, and Coach Education/Player Development Webinars.

Southampton FC continues to work with international schools that share the same vision and goals, and allow more and more coaches and players to access the famous Academy framework and principles, through The Southampton Way. In this partnership with Network International School, Myanmar, through the remote support and development from our SFC staff, it will provide opportunities for players and coaches to bring this to life in their environment both on and off the pitch.

Southampton FC has a growing portfolio of International Academy partners which supports like-minded Clubs and schools with their ambitions on and off the pitch. For further details on the partnership or for enquiries contact [email protected].