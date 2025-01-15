Southampton FC partners with Hampshire Girls Youth Football League

Southampton FC is proud to announce an official partnership with the Hampshire Girls Youth Football League, further cementing the club’s commitment to the development of women’s and girls’ football.

This collaboration will create more opportunities for young players in the region to develop their skills and strengthen their love for the game.

The partnership will see Southampton FC work closely with Hampshire Girls Youth Football League to provide support, resources, and unique experiences for its teams, coaches, and players, from exclusive coaching workshops to player appearances and matchday experiences to foster a stronger connection between grassroots football and the professional women’s game.

Marieanne Spacey-Cale, Director of Women’s Football at Southampton FC, said "We're delighted to officially partner with the Hampshire Girls Youth Football League - here at Southampton we’re deeply passionate about empowering young girls and creating pathways to help them thrive in football.

"This partnership will allow us to share our expertise, inspire the next generation of players, and celebrate the incredible work happening at the grassroots level."

Graham Moores, Chairman & Treasurer of Hampshire Girls Youth Football League said, "This partnership with Southampton FC marks an exciting milestone for the Hampshire Girls Youth Football League. It not only recognises the talent and passion within our league but also provides our players and coaches with invaluable opportunities to learn and grow. We’re thrilled to be working with a club that shares our vision for the future of women’s football."

The partnership between Southampton FC and Hampshire Girls Youth Football League underscores the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of women’s football within the community.

By supporting grassroots initiatives, the Club is committed to driving progress both on and off the pitch, inspiring more girls to take up the game and dream big.