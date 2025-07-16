Garmin become Official Men's Sleeve Sponsor

We're delighted to be continuing our strategic collaboration with fitness tech leader, Garmin, by welcoming them as our Official Sleeve Sponsor for the Men’s First Team.

This latest announcement follows our successful collaboration last season, during which Garmin featured as our back-of-shirt sponsor in the EFL Cup and we supported the launch of Garmin’s flagship store in Southampton’s Westquay Shopping Centre. The store, Garmin’s only UK retail location, showcases the brand’s full range of consumer electronics, including smartwatches, cycling computers, golf devices, and its products for automotive and marine use.

As part of our extended collaboration, Garmin’s logo will sit across the Men’s First Team sleeve and logos will be available instore for fans to add to the 25/26 season shirts (whilst stocks last).

Coaches across our Men’s and Women’s teams will be using Garmin’s products, including the brand’s premium smartwatch, the fēnix® 8 during training with the players, and Garmin’s technology will be utilised by our Sports Science department.

Jon Oliver, Managing Director for Garmin UK & Ireland said: “As a company with deep roots in Southampton, we’re proud to continue our relationship with Southampton Football Club and become the Official Men’s Sleeve Sponsor for the 2025/26 season.

"For us, this is about more than sport, it’s about celebrating shared values around health, fitness, and community. With our European Headquarters based here, we’re passionate about inspiring people locally to lead active lifestyles and connect through movement.

"Supporting Saints allows us to strengthen that mission in the heart of a city we’re proud to call home.”

Greg Baker, our Chief Revenue Officer said: “We’re pleased to be expanding our campaign with Garmin and welcoming them as our Official Sleeve Sponsor for the Men’s First Team.

"Garmin’s innovation and performance-driven approach aligns perfectly with our values at Southampton, and this next chapter in our relationship will bring even more benefits to our players, staff, and fans.

"From enhancing our training capabilities with cutting-edge technology to deepening engagement across the club, this collaboration continues to go from strength to strength.”