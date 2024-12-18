Garmin hoping we're a good watch against the Reds

Our EFL Carabao Cup Quarter-Final against Liverpool will be sponsored by our new Official Lifestyle and Technology Partner, Garmin.

This evening, we take on Liverpool (8PM KO) at St Mary's Stadium for a place in the EFL Carabao Cup Semi-Finals.

You may have seen in last week's news (here) that the logo of our new Official Lifestyle and Technology Partner, Garmin, will feature on the back of our men's first team playing shirts for EFL Carabao Cup fixtures starting tonight. In celebration, they will be supporting this fixture as Match Sponsor, which will see them provide the on-pitch entertainment at half-time with some incredible prizes up for grabs.

Don't miss your chance to join us at St Mary's Stadium. Tickets are on sale now to Saints Members and Junior Members with a booking history since 2021/22:

Garmin is a global technology brand that provides a broad range of consumer electronics from smartwatches, cycling computers and golf devices as well as products for cars and the marine industry.

Our new partnership follows the opening of their first UK retail store in West Quay, Southampton.

Find out more about Garmin's new store here, or shop online here.