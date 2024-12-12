Southampton Football Club is delighted to announce that technology giant Garmin is to become the club’s official partner for the rest of the 2024/2025 season.

The partnership, which has been reignited from 2014, will see Garmin become the club’s first ever back-of-shirt sponsor during the EFL Carabao Cup competition. The logo will feature on the players’ shirts for the first time against Liverpool at St Mary’s on the 18th December in the quarter-final of the tournament.

The partnership between the two well-known Southampton brands, Garmin’s European headquarters are in Southampton, follows the opening of Garmin’s flagship store in Southampton’s Westquay Shopping Centre. The store brings the Garmin brand and products to life and is the only UK retail location to showcase its broad range of consumer electronics from smartwatches, cycling computers and golf devices as well as its products for cars and the marine industry.

Building upon its existing investments into the local area, Garmin’s season-long partnership with Southampton Football Club will include LED and big screen advertising at St Mary’s Stadium as well as exclusive player appearances at Garmin events throughout the season.

Greg Baker, Chief Revenue Officer for Southampton Football Club said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Garmin once again, a real leader in fitness and GPS technology. Based in the same city but both recognised around the world, our shared values around innovation and high-performance offers the perfect foundation for this partnership. This is an exciting new commercial opportunity for us, and we look forward to working with them throughout the season.”

Jon Oliver, Managing Director of Garmin UK and Ireland commented:

“After an exciting run to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, we are looking forward to seeing the Garmin brand on the Southampton team’s shirts against Liverpool. We are passionate about supporting our customer’s health, fitness and wellbeing goals so to partner with Saints again is a natural fit for us. We are looking forward to working together for the rest of the season.”