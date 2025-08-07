Our Principal Partner, P&O Cruises is supporting our opening match of the 25/26 EFL Championship season as Match Sponsor.

This Saturday 9th August (12:30PM), we kick off our 25-26 EFL Championship season at St Mary's Stadium against league newcomers Wrexham AFC.

The season opener already promises to be a Hollywood thriller in front of a sold out St Mary's, but fans attending can expect to be greeted with some extra matchday fun thanks to the support of our Principal Partner, P&O Cruises. They will be taking over the Family Zone outside the Chapel Stand to run games and activities, while their performers will be entertaining crowds around the stadium. They are also offering you free ice cream from their amazing ice cream van, ready to give you that holiday feeling - outside the the Chapel Stand.

Tickets are sold out for this fixture, but you may still be able to join us via Ticket Exchange:

Buy via Ticket Exchange

P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, offering the chance to holiday like never before. Guests can enjoy incredible dining, entertainment and relaxation while sailing between the world's most exciting destinations in regions such as the spectacular Norwegian Fjords, the eclectic Mediterranean and the tropical Caribbean. If you would like to find out more about the fantastic experiences available on a P&O Cruises holiday, click here.