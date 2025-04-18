P&O Cruises, our Official Holiday Partner, is Match Sponsor for our final match of the 24/25 season.

This Sunday (4PM, 25th May 2025), we host the currently second-place Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium for our final Premier League match of the 2024/25 season.

As Match Sponsor for this fixture, P&O Cruises will be taking over the Chapel Fan Zone before the match offering some fantastic entertainment for all the family, including tasty treats and giveaways. They will also be supporting the half-time entertainment inside the stadium.

Tickets for this fixture are sold out, but it may still be possible for you to join us via Ticket Exchange:

Buy via Ticket Exchange

We're also delighted to be running a prize draw in partnership with P&O Cruises, giving you the chance to win an incredible 7-night cruise to the Norwegian fjords. Find out more by clicking here.

P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, offering the chance to holiday like never before. Guests can enjoy incredible dining, entertainment and relaxation while sailing between the world's most exciting destinations in regions such as the spectacular Norwegian Fjords, the eclectic Mediterranean and the tropical Caribbean. If you would like to find out more about the fantastic experiences available on a P&O Cruises holiday, click here.