Our full 2,700 away allocation for the away south coast derby has now sold out.

A reminder to all fans that tickets purchased also include coach travel and they are also non transferable. Photographic ID will be required to board the club-managed coaches from St Mary's and receive your ticket. Failure to provide ID will result in not being able to travel or attend the match.

Post Christmas, supporters will be emailed with their full coach details including coach number, departure time and location at St Marys Stadium. Coaches will depart promptly at the scheduled times, and anyone arriving late will not be able to travel.

No tickets will be issued prior to the day of the game, these will be distributed to fans on board the coaches once they have left St Mary’s. Everyone will be searched, and a form of photographic ID must be provided prior to boarding the coaches.

On the matchday, Food and drink will be available on site for all those travelling from The Dell and the Northam concourse ahead of leaving, though this will not be permitted on coaches. Opening times will be confirmed during the new year.

Derby day your way at St Mary's

For those that missed out on tickets we'll have multiple ways you can watch the game from St Mary's. Soak up the matchday atmosphere among friends, family and fellow Saints fans as we look to claim three points at Fratton Park. With a range of spaces open across the day, there’s a place for every supporter to feel at home.

More information will be released on this in the coming days.