Soon at St Mary's: Swansea City (H)

Tickets are still available for our upcoming league match against Swansea City on Saturday 18th October at 12.30pm.

Level up with LEVEL1

Scores won't just be settled on the pitch at St Mary's on the 18th of October. LEVEL1 is open for its first matchday and you don't want to miss out.

Get in early for breakfast from 9am or stay after the final whistle from 2.30pm. Take your shot at mini golf, conquer the climbing wall or take pole position on the racing sims. We'll have food, drinks and massive screens all ready for you to make your matchday more than just the 90 minutes.

Earn bragging rights

Matchdays at The Dell

Build up to kick-off alongside fellow Saints supporters with live football on TV, our matchday menu and plenty of drinks choices.

We recommend booking to guarantee your table if you’re looking for pre-match food. There is no longer set times available to book on a matchday, it’s open for you to book at whatever time you like ahead of kick-off. With just a £10 deposit per person that will come off your final bill, you’ll get an hour and a half to soak in the pre-match atmosphere and enjoy our matchday menu. Don't forget, Season Ticket holders can get 10% off.

Group Bookings - Seat savings for your group's trip to St Mary's

Group bookings are available for any fixtures at St Mary’s – purchase seats together as a group of 15 or more and you could save 10% or 15% on a group of 25 or more on the total price of your tickets. Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to bring along a group of Saints fans and guarantee you’re all sat together - whether it’s a supporters group, a youth sports team, your colleagues, or just a group of mates.

