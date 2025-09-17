Soon at St Mary's: Middlesbrough (H)

Tickets are still available for our upcoming league match against Middlesbrough on Saturday 27th September at 3pm.

Join us as The Boro travel to St Mary's on Saturday 27th September at 3pm. Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Matchdays at The Dell

Build up to kick-off alongside fellow Saints supporters with live football on TV, our matchday menu and plenty of drinks choices.

We recommend booking to guarantee your table if you’re looking for pre-match food. There is no longer set times available to book on a matchday, it’s open for you to book at whatever time you like ahead of kick-off. With just a £10 deposit per person that will come off your final bill, you’ll get an hour and a half to soak in the pre-match atmosphere and enjoy our matchday menu. Don't forget, Season Ticket holders can get 10% off.

Book Now

Level up your matchday with Hospitality

There is still limited availability across our lounges for Middlesbrough. Whether you're looking for a relaxed matchday experience with friends and family, a premium setting to entertain clients, or a well-earned reward for your team – we have a hospitality package to suit every occasion. From the lively atmosphere of our sports bars to the refined elegance of our fine dining lounges, each space offers something unique, complete with fantastic food, outstanding service, and unbeatable pitch views.

Middlesbrough Hospitality

Memberships

With our Swansea City and Preston North End home fixtures currently available exclusively to Saints Members, become a Saint today to get instant access and priority picks of the best seats available as well as a number of other exciting benefits.

Memberships