The renewal with Soccer Field Academy in Ohio, USA, will see us continue to support coaches and players with access to our world class player development camps, offering them the chance to experience and learn The Southampton Way through our academy coaching framework.

We’re delighted to continue our partnership, as we continue to grown and develop our American Partner portfolio of International Academy Partners. They are signing a four year partnership, bringing us to our 10th year working with them.

They are a forward thinking Training Academy, looking to engage and give regular opportunities to players in Ohio, and through continuing this partnership, they hope to develop their coaches to improve player development.

Through visits from our world renowned academy coaches, as well as online resources, we’ll be sharing knowledge and expertise with the team at Soccer Field Academy, while learning from their experiences too.

We’ll be providing access to our Saints curriculum, online resources and coach education webinars to support Soccer Field Academy as it continues its impressive progression in the state.

“Andy Martino is our Football Development Manager and said this of the partnership: “It is great to extend the partnership again with Soccer Field Academy. We began this journey in 2018 and have seen the development of the coaches and players grow throughout this time. James Field is the driving force and has a clear vision for the Training Academy and we are proud to support by them by sharing the Academy Performance Plan to educate parents, staff and players.”

The extended partnership will now take Soccer Field Academy into a 10-year relationship which has seen SFC staff visit Columbus, USA and also SFA players visit Southampton FC and engage with Academy staff and play against our own players.

Looking forward to continuing this partnership and developing the relationship with ongoing support through a blended learning approach."

When asked about the exciting new partnership, James FIeld, Owner of Soccer Field Academy said, "We are thrilled at the opportunity to continue working together for another four years, further expanding on the advancements we have accomplished since we began this partnership in 2018. It's truly astounding to look back on the significant milestones we have reached and the tremendous growth we have undergone throughout this period."

To find out more about Soccer Field Academy, please visit their website.

We have a growing portfolio of International Academy Partners which supports like minded clubs and organisations with their ambitions on and off the pitch. For further details on the Soccer Field Academy partnership or for enquiries contact [email protected].