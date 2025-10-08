Sheffield Wednesday (H) Members' Priority window last chance

Saints Members are reminded they have until Thursday 9th October at 9.30am to secure their ticket in their exclusive priority window for Sheffield Wednesday (H).

Buy Now

After this date Season Ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase an additional ticket before any remaining seats go onto general sale to all fans on Friday 10th October at 9.30am.

Swansea (H) tickets still available

Can't wait that long to see the Saints at St Mary's? Come join us as Southampton take on Swansea City on Saturday 18th October at 12.30pm.

Tickets start from £25 for Adults and £15 Juniors

Buy Now

Group Bookings - Seat savings for your group's trip to St Mary's

Group bookings are available for any fixtures at St Mary’s – purchase seats together as a group of 15 or more and you could save 10% or 15% on a group of 25 or more on the total price of your tickets. Don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to bring along a group of Saints fans and guarantee you’re all sat together - whether it’s a supporters group, a youth sports team, your colleagues, or just a group of mates.

Find Out More