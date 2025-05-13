Secure a Gift for this Father's Day

Get ahead of planning for June 15th and spoil your dad with a Saints present!

We have plenty of options at Southampton FC for your dad this Father's Day.

Looking for a Saints gift for this Father's Day? Look no further than our range of Father's Day items in our store.

From retro shirts and cards to notepads and hip flasks, we have a wide range of Saints merchandise that are sure to make your dad smile on June 15th.

All items are available in-store at St Mary's Stadium, or online.

Our club shop is open Thursday 12pm - 7pm, Friday 10am - 4pm and Saturday 10am - 4pm.

St Mary's Penalty Shootout

This is your chance for your dad to put themselves in the boots of Saints penalty heroes such as Matt Le Tissier, Rickie Lambert and James Beattie.

We invite you to take part in an unmissable Penalty Shootout Competition on Sunday 15th June – giving fans the opportunity to play on the pitch.

This knockout-style shootout will put your nerves and precision to the test. The ultimate penalty shootout champion will take home a £2000 cash prize and two 2025/26 season tickets!

Spectators can enter the stadium for free, so what better way to celebrate Father’s Day than bringing the family down to St Mary's Stadium!

Dads Eat Free at The Dell

From Thursday 12th to Sunday 15th June, treat dad to an extra special meal at The Dell. Dad can enjoy a complementary main meal from our specially curated menu. T&Cs apply*

* The main meal will be from a limited menu.

The offer is valid for dine-in guests only.

Only valid on tables of 2 or more.

Limit to one complementary main meal per table.

A main meal must be purchased in order to qualify for this offer.

This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer/discount.

We reserve the right to amend or withdraw the offer at any time.

