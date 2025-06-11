Season Ticket seat relocation window confirmed

The seat relocation window will open on Tuesday 17th June from 9:30am when Season Ticket holders can contact us directly to look for alternate seats for the 2025/26 season.

You must have renewed your Season Ticket before the deadline to qualify for relocation. Supporters who have not renewed can look at alternate seats from when we go back on general sale on Thursday, 19th June at 9:30am.

As well as until 5pm on the Tuesday, the Ticket Office will also be open to deal with relocations on Wednesday 18th June from 9.30am to 5pm.

Please note the Ticket Office will not be taking calls for relocations on Friday 13th June and Saturday 14th June and is fully closed on Monday 16th June to allow us time to ensure all availability is accurate ahead of our relocation window.

Due to high renewal rates, seating options will be limited. Please contact us even if you have completed the Seat Move form. This will be a very busy period, so please be patient and prepared with all your details and any areas you want to look at moving to.

Renewal Deadline

Season Ticket holders have until 5pm tomorrow (12th June) to renew their seats for the upcoming 2025/26 season. After this deadline Season Ticket sales will be paused for a week before any remaining seats are back on general sale Thursday, 19th June at 9:30am.

Get the most from your Season Ticket with Bolt-ons

Bolt-ons are optional extra packages designed for Season Ticket holders who regularly enjoy what the club has to offer. From a retail voucher worth the price of a replica shirt to Hospitality upgrades and Dinner in the Dell, each Bolt-on gives you more. All Bolt-ons also include a donation to the Saints Foundation.

Memberships

