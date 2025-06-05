One week left: deadline for 2025/26 Season Ticket renewals

2024/25 Season Ticket holders have until 5pm on Thursday 12th of June to renew their seat for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

With just one week left until the Season Ticket renewal deadline, 2024/25 Season Ticket holders who haven't already renewed are urged to secure their seat at the discounted renewal price, if paid in full.

Following this deadline Season Ticket sales will then be paused for a week for the seat move window. From Thursday 19th June, any remaining seats will then be available again for purchase.

Please also note any fans wishing to purchase or renew a Season Ticket using our split payments plan have until Thursday 26th June.

Looking to become a Season Ticket holder?

Following a sell-out of last year's Season Tickets and consistently high attendances at St Mary's, there has never been a better time to purchase a Season Ticket. With limited availability in our Kids Zone, Northam and Corner areas, fans will need to act fast to secure their seat for the 2025/26 season. Prices start from £475 for Adults in the Corner areas, just over £20 per match, and just £95 for under-14s in the Kids Zone, just over £4 per match.

There are also a number of new and enhanced Season Ticket holder benefits for the 2025/26 season. Find out more below.

After the seat move window, fans will be able to purchase new Season Tickets again from Thursday 19th June. All Season Ticket information can be found on our Season Ticket page.

Get the most from your Season Ticket with Bolt-ons

Bolt-ons are optional extra packages designed for Season Ticket holders who regularly enjoy what the club has to offer. From a retail voucher worth the price of a replica shirt to Hospitality upgrades and Dinner in the Dell, each Bolt-on gives you more. All Bolt-ons also include a donation to the Saints Foundation.

