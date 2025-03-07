Season Ticket holder additional open for Aston Villa

Saints take on Aston Villa at St Mary's on Saturday 12th April, 3pm.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa side travel to the South Coast to take on Saints in the Premier League.

Season Ticket holders can purchase up to two additional tickets for this fixture in their priority window.

Buy Tickets

Tickets will go on general sale on Monday 10th March, 9.30am.

Add to your day at The Dell

Build up to kick-off alongside fellow Saints supporters with live football on TV, a brand new menu and plenty of drinks choices.

Walk-in's are welcome on the day or supporters can elevate their experience by booking into one of our four time slots for the food and drink package.

Enjoy a meal from the matchday menu and a drink by booking below.

The Dell