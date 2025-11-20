Season Ticket additional window open for Coventry City game

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our home game against Coventry City on Saturday 20th December at 12.30pm.

Season Ticket holders will have until Friday 21st November at 9.30am to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window. Following this, any remaining tickets will go on general sale.

Cant wait that long to see Saints?

Join us for our next home game under the lights against Leicester City on Tuesday 25th November (8pm KO). Prices start from £30 for Adults and £20 for Juniors.

Half Season Tickets now available

A limited number of general sale tickets are now available as Half Season Tickets. Secure your seat for the final 11 home matches of the season (beginning with Hull City on 17th January) and ensure you don't miss a minute of the action. By purchasing a Half Season Ticket, not only will you guarantee your seat, you'll also be taking advantage of great savings compared to purchasing tickets on a match by match basis.

Adults: starting from £238 in our Corner areas or the equivalent of £21.64 per game.

Under 18s: starting from £133 in our Kids Zone and Flanks or the equivalent of £12.09 per game.

Under 14s: starting from £48 in our Kids Zone or the equivalent of £4.36 per game.

