Season Ticket additional window open for Burnley game

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our upcoming fixture against Burnley on Wednesday 9th December at 8pm.

Season Ticket holders have until 9.30am on Friday 13th November to purchase their additional tickets in this exclusive window.

During this 24-hour window, Season Ticket holders will receive an exclusive £10 discount on up to two additional Adult, 65 & Over or 18–25 tickets.

Following this, any remaining tickets will go on a general sale.

Upgrade to Hospitality

Season Ticket holders can benefit from an exclusive upgrade offer to Hospitality for this fixture. Choose from Saints Bar, Markus Liebherr Lounge or The Halo, each offering a great way to enjoy your matchday at St Mary's.