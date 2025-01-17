Season Ticket additional window open for Brighton game

Season Ticket holders can now purchase up to two additional tickets for our game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday 22nd February, 3pm, at St Mary's.

This exclusive window for Season Ticket holders will last until Monday 20th January, 9.30am, when general sale opens.

Saints Members can still use their early ticket access to purchase tickets.

Buy Brighton Tickets

There are other opportunities for Saints supporters to book their place at St Mary's today.

Tickets are still available on general sale for our Bournemouth clash on Saturday 15th January, click here to purchase.

The Newcastle fixture on Saturday 25th January is verging on another St Mary's sell-out, meaning the Ticket Exchange is open. Purchase yours on general sale or through the Ticket Exchange here.