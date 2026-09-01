Keven Schlotterbeck scored his first goal in Southampton colours, but had to settle for a draw at Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

The German's header in first half stoppage time marked his second appearance with his debut goal, giving Saints the lead at the interval.

But that was cancelled out by August Priste's second half strike for hosts Birmingham, resulting in a point-a-piece at St Andrew's.



"It was a tough fight, a lot of long balls, but we know what we're going to need here. A lot of duels, a lot of tackles, a lot of first and second balls. And it felt like we were a little bit disappointed because we also had to win the game.

"The whole game was going to be duels, going into the air for duels, going for second balls, especially as a defender. You have to be there for 90 minutes because you are there to stop the attackers. In the end, to come here, I heard a lot about the stadium. I think we did okay but it can be better. So hopefully [we go again] next Saturday.

On his first Saints goal, the defender said: "I'm really happy to help the team. That's why I'm here, hopefully for the next few years, to help the team. And that's also why I'm here to block the crosses, to block the shots. I'm excited but I want more wins.



"But I'm really excited to be here joining the club, big club, training with the team. They are quite nice to me all the time, so I'm happy to be around the training ground and train and play with the team.